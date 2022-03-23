BJP launches ‘tiffin meetings’ to counter Cong-backed protests

Ahead of a protest planned by the tribal community in Gandhinagar on March 25 against the Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project, the BJP has started “tiffin meetings” in Valsad, Navsari and Dang districts to counter the Congress-backed tribal movement.

Supported by Congress MLA from Vansda, Anant Patel, the tribal protest held on Monday at Kaprada in Valsad was attended by Abhinav Delkar, son of Shiv Sena MP Kalaben Delkar and late MP Mohan Delkar from the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli (DNH).

The BJP held its first such “tiffin meeting” of party leaders and workers in Chikhli taluka of Navsari district on Tuesday that was attended by organisational leaders and workers as well as elected leaders representatives.

Navsari district BJP general secretary Dr Ashwin Patel, Chikhli taluka BJP secretary Samir Patel, taluka president Mayank Patel, organisational leader Dinesh Mahakal, APMC chairman Kishorbhai Patel, Chikhli taluka panchayat president Kalpana Gavit, Chikhli taluka BJP leader Dr Amita Patel, BJP Yuva Morcha president Ravibhai Hareniya, Bakshipanch morcha DB Patel and Kisan Morcha secretary Harishbhai Patel were present.

The meeting comes before the March 25 protest called for by the agitators in Gandhinagar where the assembly is in session.

At the tiffin meeting, strategies were discussed on how to spread the word about development projects done by the BJP government in Gujarat ahead of the assembly elections.

Ashwin Patel said, “The tiffin meeting a bridge to bring party leaders closer to workers. In the coming days, similar meetings will be held in district Shakti Kendras where party leaders and organisational workers will be given guidance to reach out to the voters. We have to work on booths where we are weak.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Navsari district BJP general secretary Dr Ashwin Patel said, “I said in the meeting how misinformation is spread by Congress leaders through tribal movement against the Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project. Some of the villages in Chikhli taluka will be affected, as Ambika, Kaveri and Auranga rivers pass through Navsari district.”

Claiming that not an inch of tribal land will be taken for dam construction, Patel added, “I told the party leaders and workers to go to each and every house or conduct group meetings with the tribals in the villages and convince them that the project will not take place… Check dams will be made to provide water during summer in Navsari and Dang.”

The BJP has formed 1.60 lakh page committees in Navsari district, of which 33,000-page smaitis are in Chikhli taluka — the highest in the district, said Patel.

The tribal movement against the Par-Tapi-Narmada project is backed by tribal organisations such as the Adivasi Samanvay Manch, Adivasi Ekta Parishad and Samast Adivasi Samaj.

The first protest meeting was held on February 28 at Dharampur taluka in Valsad district, followed by Vyara on March 5, Vaghai taluka in Dang district on March 11 and Kaprada of Valsad district on Monday.

Leaders who were present in all the public meetings were Navsari district Rudhiwadi gram sabha president Ramesh Patel, president of Adivasi Samanvay Manch Amarsinh Z Chaudhary, president of Dam Sanghash Samithi Sunil Gavit, Gujarat president of Samast Adivasi Samaj Pradip Garasiya, Dang district panchayat Congress member elected from Vaghai seat Mukesh Patel, King of erstwhile Vasurna state in Dang district Dhanrajsinh Suryavanshi, former MP and union minister Dr Tushar Chaudhary, senior Congress leader Gaurav Pandya and Congress MLA from Vyara in Tapi district Punaji Gamit.

Talking to The Indian Express, Abhivnav Delkar said, “My father worked and became a martyr for the tribal community. I have to continue with his work. My mother Kalaben Delkar is also from Gujarat and it is my duty to support the ongoing tribal movement. We will make a representation to the central government through my mother Kalaben, against this project.”

Adivasi Ekta Parishad president of DNH and Congress leader Prabhu Tokiya said, “If injustice is done to the tribals, entire Adivasi Ekta Parishad will support them. We have attended all public meetings held in Dharampur, Vyara Vaghai and Kaprada. We will fight till our last breath and will not allow the government to snatch the land of tribals.”

Claiming that the Congress has never supported the tribal movements in Narmada and Bharuch districts earlier, Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLA from Jhagadia seat in Bharuch, Chhotubhai Vasava, said, “Narmada water is sent to Kutch region from Bharuch, but our regions like Sagbara and Dediyapada are facing water scarcity problems even today.”

“We are against Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project but the reason behind not attending the meeting personally is that the movement is been backed by Congress… they don’t allow others to speak. We will file a PIL in the Gujarat High Court against the project. We don’t want the tribals to be displaced from their homes and agricultural lands,” said Vasava.