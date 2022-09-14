BJP gains control of DNH dist panchayat as 15 JD(U) members join party

The BJP took control of the district panchayat in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) as 15 of the 17 elected members of the ruling Janata Dal (United) joined the BJP which had just three councillors. The move comes following JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapping ties with the NDA.

President of JD (U), DNH, Dharmesh Chauhan, said, “We all were unhappy with the decision taken by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of breaking alliance with BJP. Such an act has driven us to take a decision and now we all are merged with BJP.”

For the first time JD(U) came into the power in DNH district panchayat after late independent MP Mohan Delkar, supported them in the 2020 elections. Out of 20 elected members body of DNH District Panchayat, 17 members were elected from JD(U) and 3 from BJP. The JD(U) still has two councillors in the body, following the split.

The names of the elected representatives were published in the official gazette number 82 by the election commission dated November 12 2020.

Those JD(U) elected representatives had on Monday written letters to the Union Territory Administrator Praful Patel, stating that they have passed a resolution permitted under Para 4 of 10th Schedule Constitution , and Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu Panchayat regulation subsection (2), of section (3) and had also submitted affidavits with the letter.

In the letter to Patel they requested to be recognized as members of BJP in the house of DNH District Panchayat.

Those who had joined BJP are Patel Vaishaliben Aysinghbhai (Ward no.1 Dadra), followed by Patel Vandanaben Harendrabhai (Ward no. 2, Naroli), Patel Jashoda Ravindra (Ward no. 3, Kharapada), Bhujada Govindbhai Shamjibhai (Ward no. 4, Galonda), Vartha Meena Jayesh (Ward no. 5, Kilvani), Patel Rekhaben (Ward no. 8 Masat), Pradhan Dipakkumar Chhotubhai (Ward no. 9 Rakholi), Bhoya Pravinbhai Janyabhai (Ward no. 10, Sayli), Patel Dipak Lithibhai (Ward no. 13, Amboli), Vinay Sonji Tembre (Ward no. 15, Kanucha), Mamtaben Vijaybhai Savar (Ward no. 16, Dudhani), Nisha Sunil Bhavsar (Ward no. 17, Khanvel), Sumanben Ganeshbhai Gorkhana (Ward no. 18, Rudana), Nagre Parvati Vinaybhai (Ward no. 19, Mandoni), Bhusara Vipulbhai Kakadbhai (Ward no. 20, Sindoni).

The 15 elected members of JD(U) were welcomed in an event organized at Atal Bhavan in Silvassa by BJP district president Dipesh Tandel, on Monday.

Advertisement

The District Panchayat president Nisha Bhavsar said, “We are impressed with the working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in tackling the Covid situation across the country and even carrying out vaccination drive. We also have faith in Modi’s Vikas mantra.”

DNH BJP president Dipesh Tandel said, “We have made DNH ‘Bhajapiya’, with triple engine government as in centre, as BJP rules in centre, union territory and now in District Panchayat.”