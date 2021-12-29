Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel will write to Union FM asking not to implement GST duty hike on textiles, says CR Paatil

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Wednesday inaugurated ‘Growth for Textiles’, a single-day textile summit ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The tagline of the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 is ‘Atma Nirbhar Gujarat and Atma Nirbhar Bharat’. The summit will commence at Gandhinagar on January 10

Addressing the gathering at International Exhibition cum Convention hall at Surat, BJP state president CR Paatil said, “Presently, the burning issue in Surat and other parts of the country is the hike of GST duty on textile goods by seven percentage points to 12 percent. Some people are taking advantage of this issue and are protesting. We believe that there might be some shadow power supporting them from behind who sees it to get benefit. I and Darshana Jardosh (Union minister of state for Textiles and Railways) and several other textile association leaders of the country made representations to the union finance minister and strongly requested her not to implement the GST duty hike. If it happens, the industry will bear more burden, production will go down and employment will be directly affected.”

He added, “We spoke to CM Bhupendra Patel on this issue and convinced him. The state government delegates were present in the GST council meeting, but when the decision of hike of 12 percent GST duty on textile was taken, nobody opposed. The chief minister will write a letter to union finance minister today and request her not to revise the GST duty on textiles.”

Earlier, the youth brigade of textile trading sector of Surat had sent over 5000 post cards to Nirmala Sitharaman requesting her not to hike the GST duty, which would be effective from January 1, 2022.

Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) General Secretary Champalal Bothra said all textile trading markets in Surat city will remain closed on Thursday in protest against the GST hike. Surat has 165 textile trading markets which encompass over 65000 textile trading shops.

Federation of Indian Art Silk Weaving Industry (FIASWI) national chairman Bharat Gandhi said, “We have got representations from over 100 textile associations and they are unhappy with the hike in GST duty on textiles. They have claimed that the small players will have to shut their business or switch over to other business, if the hike is implemented.’