Bharuch Municipality bypolls: AIMIM wrests seat from Cong, raises its tally in civic body to 2

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM ) wrested a seat from Congress by winning the byelection to ward number 10 in the Bharuch Municipality. The election was necessitated after Congress Councillor Asma Shaikh died of Covid-19 earlier this year. This takes the total number of AIMIM members in the municipality to two.

Sadeka Shaikh, 25, from AIMIM won the election by winning 2,809 votes, while the BJP and Congress candidates got 1,400 and 1,300 votes respectively. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate could not cross 150 votes in the bypolls, which had seen a 34.72 per cent turnout.

AIMIM गुजरात के सभी मतदाताओं, कार्यकर्ताओं और पदाधिकारियों का शुक्रिया, जिनकी कड़ी मेहनतों, मशक़्क़तों और दुआओं से मजलिस गुजरात में दिन-प्रतिदिन मज़बूत हो रही है और जीत दर जीत हासिल कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/PwTwLMr5Wq — AIMIM (@aimim_national) October 5, 2021

Since the formation of the municipality, Congress candidates used to win from ward number 10. However, the municipality continues to remain in control of the BJP which has 32 of the 44 seats. Congress has 10 councillors and the remaining are with AIMIM. Besides, Sadeka Shaikh, the other municipality councillor from AIMIM is Fahim shaikh.

A commerce graduate and homemaker, Sadeka Shaikh told The Indian Express, “My first priority will be to carry out pending development works in my ward, and provide all the basic facilities to the voters. I have planned to work in other wards of the city and get the public work done. We both (elected AMIM councillors) will work for all sections of society.”