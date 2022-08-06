Bharuch bank robbery: 3 more accused held

Bharuch police Friday arrested three more persons allegedly involved in the robbery of Rs 44.24 lakh from a bank in Ankleshwar town of Bharuch. One of the robbers was injured in cross-firing at Rajpipla crossroads on Thursday. Police have so far recovered Rs. 37.79 lakh and five country-made pistols from the accused. Two of the accused, including the injured robber, were arrested on Thursday, police said.

The arrested ones are identified as Rohitkumar Rajkumar Singh, Riteshkumar Naval Mandal, Mukesh Naval Mandal, Manishkumar Nareshbhai Mandal, Dipak Subodhkumar Singh, all residents of Ankleshwar and native of Bihar.

Bharuch District Superintendent of police Dr. Leena Patil said, “We have arrested five robbers and one of them is undergoing treatment in the hospital in Vadodara. His condition is stable. We will interrogate and find out who others are involved. We have recovered Rs. 37.79 lakh and five firearms. We suspect one more accused will be there in the gang as some of the robbed amount is yet to be recovered.”