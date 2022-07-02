Bharuch: 21 held for ‘sprinkling inflammable material on pan shop, elderly woman’

The Bharuch police arrested 21 youths for allegedly “trying to set fire to a pan shop and an elderly woman” by “sprinkling an inflammable material” after a quarrel erupted between the shop owner and two customers late Thursday. All the arrested were produced before the Jambusar court Friday and sent to police remand for five days until Wednesday.

According to the FIR, Vishal Rathod, who owns the pan shop in Jambusar town, has named two local youths—Mahir Malek and Mubarak Pathan—who came to buy cigarettes. A quarrel erupted between Rathod and the duo when they refused to pay for the cigarettes. After a heated exchange, Malek and Pathan called up their friends, following which a group of around 50 people gathered at the spot.

The complaint stated that one of the youths allegedly sprinkled inflammable material in the shop. The youths also poured the “inflammable material” on an elderly woman, named Bachiben, who resides in the neighbourhood, when she intervened to stop the mob. They “were searching for a matchbox to light the fire”, the complaint read.

The situation was prevented from further escalation after the police arrived at the spot and took control. The cops nabbed 21 youths while the others managed to escape.

On the basis of Rathod’s statements, a case has been filed under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offfence), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc).

The police said that 23 have been named in the police complaint based on video footage, while the remaining nine are yet to be identified. The police have arrested 21 youths named in the complaint, while the remaining two identified have gone underground.