More awareness needed for Beti Bachao programme, says Paatil in Surat

BJP president C R Paatil on Friday said the Patidar community in Gujarat is suffering due to gender inequality, adding that more awareness is needed for the Beti Bachao campaign to create a gender-equal society.

Addressing an event held by the Patel community in Surat to felicitate new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Paatil said, “The Beti Bachao campaign is needed even today. There is a need to create more awareness among the masses or else we will slowly be pushed towards a gender-unequal society. We call ourselves a patriarchal country and so we try to see that sons are born and not daughters. We conduct sex determination tests and if it is a daughter, we do not allow her to be born. This is creating (gender) inequality and if there is anyone who is suffering the most, then it is the Patidar community.

“Despite the awareness programmes, the results have not come and perhaps more attempts needs to be made for desired results. I am talking about this inequality because if the number of daughters continue to decrease…. Even today, there are youths who remain unmarried as they do not get brides. If their numbers reduce, a situation will arise where they will have to keep their doors bolted from inside even during day time,” he said. Union minister Parshottam Rupala was also present at the event.

The Beti Bachao campaign was launched by the then chief minister Narendra Modi in 2005-06 to address the gender inequality in the state. As per the 2011 census, Surat had one of the lowest sex ratios in the country, with 787 women per 1,000 males, while the child sex ratio was 835 females per 1,000 males.

Training camp for BJP members

Gandhinagar: Gujarat BJP has organised three-day training camps for party’s office bearers and former and current elected representatives October 16 and 27, said a party release Friday. The participants will listen to the speeches on various subjects including BJP’s ideology and its history, Integral Humanism by Deendayal Upadhyay, and various schemes of the state and central governments, the release said.