Beneficiary schemes played key role Gujarat BJP victory: C R Paatil

In his first media address after the massive victory of BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections winning 156 out of 182 seats, state party chief C R Paatil Saturday accredited the win to the implementation of various beneficiary schemes by the state government.

Claiming that people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased, Paatil also added that “Modi magic” had played an important role in the election victory.

In a media briefing at a private hotel in Athwalines area of Surat, Paatil said that BJP will hold the state executive meeting in Surendranagar on January 23 and 24, during which the party will implement different resolutions passed in the national executive meeting.

Paatil was accompanied by Surat city BJP president Niranjan Janjmera, state minister Mukesh Patel, Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala and other BJP leaders.

“The central government had implemented around 235 different schemes for the benefit of the people across the country. BJP workers played an important role in taking these schemes to the people. Through such beneficiary schemes the lives of people have become simpler and they voted for BJP,” Paatil said.

“In Olpad assembly seat of Surat, there are around 4.50 lakh registered voters, where we have 4.77 beneficiaries of different schemes of central and state governments… Apart from this people’s love and affection for Narendra Modi as the former chief minister and as the Prime Minister remain intact. That is why people voted for the BJP candidates,” he added.

On the two-days national executive meeting of BJP held in New Delhi, Paatil said, “In the national executive meeting, there was discussion of Gujarat elections and its results. The major reason behind the victory is Modi magic…”

Attacking the opposition parties, Paatil added, “There were people who had come and given guarantees in their public meetings and have gone now.”

The state BJP chief also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remained in Gujarat for two months and his experience and expertise have benefited the party in selection of candidates and implementation of different strategies.

Paatil also praised BJP workers who came to help people during the Covid-19 pandemic.