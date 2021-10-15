Became Gujarat CM, PM without caste or dynastic background: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted how he was able to serve both as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister despite “not having any caste-based political or dynastic background”.

During a virtual inauguration ceremony for a boys hostel constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat, PM Modi said that his two-decade-long successful career in politics was “due to people’s blessings”.

“I come from very common background and did not have any political or dynastic background and did not have support of caste-based politics. Despite that, you gave your blessings and gave me the opportunity to serve Gujarat way back in 2001,” he said.

“Much like Sardar Patel once taught, castes and sects should not be hurdles in development,” PM Modi said in his virtual address.

At the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys’ Hostel), the Prime Minister hailed the initiative, saying that it will give a “new direction to the youth and help them fulfil their dreams”.

He also pointed out how the state’s dropout rate, particularly amongst female students, has improved over the years. “There was a time when Gujarat had a shortage of quality education and teachers…Dropout rate in girls was a challenge due to various reasons and one such was lack of washroom facilities. With various schemes today dropout rate has declined, there are washrooms for girls,” he said.

PM Modi went on to talk about post-Covid economic recovery in India. “A world organisation recently said India will become fastest-growing economy globally after it recovers from pandemic,” he said.

At another virtual event, PM Modi dedicated seven new defence companies to the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami. At the event, the prime minister said there is now more transparency and trust in the defence sector than ever before.

“Under the self-reliant India campaign, the goal is to make the country the world’s biggest military power on its own,” he added. Shining a light on the major reforms rolled out in the defence sector, he said that a “single window system” was arranged to replace the “stagnant policies” of the past.