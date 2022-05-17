Bavaliya’s suspension from Koli Samaj illegal, says its former chief

Koli community leader,and former Gujarat president of Akhil Bhartiya Koli Samaj (ABKS), Chandravadan Pithawala, on Monday came out in support of former president of ABKS and BJP MLA from Jasdan (Rajkot) Kunvarji Bavaliya who was suspended from the organisation, terming it illegal.

Ajit Patel, national president of AKBS, said, “Kunvarji Bavaliya misused his post for political gains. He and his supporters even stopped people from attending the 50-year event held in Surat.”

The organisation celebrated its 50 years at Kamrej taluka in Surat on May 14 with invitations being extended to several BJP leaders and community leaders. The attendees sported saffron scarves at the event.

Two BJP MPs and five MLAs, including state minister Mukesh Patel, were present at the gathering addressed by President Ram-nath Kovind virtually. However, Bavaliya did not attend the meeting. On Sunday, ABKS passed a resolution to suspend him.

“It was Kunvarjibhai’s responsibility to make the 50 years celebration successful, but he did not even take part in it. We got to know that messages were sent by him and his supporters not to attend the event,” Ajit Patel told The Indian Express.

Former president of ABKS Gujarat, Chandravadan Pithawala, issued a letter that was widely shared on social media, terming the Bavaliya’s suspension “unethical” and “illegal”.

“We have attended several national meetings of ABKS but we have never seen leaders wearing scarves. In this meeting, several leaders were seen on the dais sporting the scarf of their political party… or skull cap. The stage of the AKBS should not be used for politics,” Pithawala said on Monday adding that he could not attend the event due to ill health.

Claiming that Ajit Patel held Bavaliya responsible for his inefficiency as the meeting had poor attendance, and suspended him, Pithawalla said, “This decision has been taken under political pressure. In July 2021, when Kunvarjibhai was ABKS president, he had expelled Ajit Patel for running another parallel organisation of Koli Samaj. Now Ajitbhai has taken revenge.”

“In any public meeting of the Koli community, we see the presence of a large number of people where as in this meeting, only 500 people attended. This shows the acceptance of Ajit Patel as national president of the body. The sentiments of Koli community are attached to Kunvarjibhai,” he added.

Bavaliya was not available for comment.