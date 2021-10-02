Banned from hosting garbas: 26 apartments in Surat with at least one Covid case declared as cluster zones

The Surat Municipal Corporation declared 26 apartments in the Athwa zone that reported at least one Covid-19 case each as cluster zones, and these apartments will not be allowed to host garbas during the Navratri festival.

On Saturday two more women, one each from Avishkar apartment and Megh Mayur apartment in Athwa zone of SMC, tested Covid 19 positive. In Avishkar apartments, out of 15 infected with Covid-19, six are below 15 years of age.

As per state government guidelines, only sheri garbas hosted by residential societies and apartments have been allowed during Navratri, while the larger commercial garbas are banned.

SMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, “The 26 apartments in Athwalines area, where we have seen at least one Covid-19 case, have been put under the cluster zone. We carried out testing of all the residents of the apartment. All those who tested positive have taken at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

He added, “We have strictly told that no garba event will take place in the apartments under the cluster zone. We have also appealed to the citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour during upcoming garba events.”

Megh Mayur apartment was the first in the Athwa zone to be declared a cluster zone last week, restricting entry and exit of people in the apartment by SMC. The SMC has conducted eight rounds of RT-PCR tests on each of the residents here and six rounds of tests in the Avishkar apartments. A total of nine cases in the Megh Mayur apartment were detected till Friday. On Saturday, a 42-year-old woman was tested positive and she is under home isolation.

Sources in the health department said that in Megh Mayur apartment, the Covid patients, which include four women, are aged between 18 and 87 years.

Avishkar apartment has the highest number of cases in Surat city with 15 testing positive, out of which, six are below 15 years of age while the others are aged between 21 and 72 years.

The health department officials said that there are 42 flats with 150 people in the Avishkar apartment.

The health officials have till date carried out RT-PCR testing six times among the 150 residents, which include migrants.

According to the health officials, during the Ganesh Chaturti festival, a common pandal was erected in the parking of the apartment. All the residents, attended morning and evening aarti and had dinner together on September 15, 17 and 19 in the parking area.

The first positive case from Avishkar apartment was a 30-year-old woman who got tested for the infection on September 21. For nine days, she was regularly attending the arti and dinner. Later, her mother-in-law, who is 79 years old, also got infected.

The condition of all the 15 patients in the apartment is stable, health officials added.