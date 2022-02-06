Babysitter arrested for assaulting toddler in Surat

The Surat police Saturday arrested a babysitter for allegedly thrashing an eight-month-old toddler leaving him unconscious. The toddler has been admitted to a hospital and is kept under observation as his condition is said to be not stable. A complaint has been registered by the victim’s father with the Rander police.

According to the police, Mitesh Patel and wife Shivani, residents of Palanpur Patia in Surat, work as teachers at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Majuragate. About a month ago, they hired Komalben Tandlekar to babysit their eight-month-old twins — Mirwan and Nirwan.

On Friday afternoon, Patel received a call from Tandlekar saying Nirwan had become unconscious for “some unknown reason”. Patel and his wife rushed home from work and took Nirvan to a private hospital for treatment.

Tandlekar failed to give satisfactory answers when questioned about the incident and later, left for her house.

Sensing something amiss, Patel, who had discreetly installed CCTV cameras in all the rooms at his home, reached the house to check the video footage. He found Tandlekar slapping, pinching and repeatedly thrashing Nirwan on the bed.

The father informed Rander police station about the incident Friday night. The officers reached the hospital and took statements from the couple and also checked the CCTV footage. Patel also lodged a complaint against the babysitter woman, a resident of the Singhanpore in Surat. Police have registered an offence under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

“We have arrested the accused from her house Saturday. She has been charged with attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt to the minor. We have checked CCTV footage and found her thrashing the infant on the bed and slapping. The victim is currently kept under observation at the hospital as his condition is not stable,” said PI PL Chaudhary.