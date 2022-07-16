As water recedes in Navsari, admin begins cleaning works

As water started receding in several parts of the flood-affected Navsari district, the state government has appointed two additional collectors and four deputy collectors to oversee the cleaning activities in the district. The administration will also carry out a survey to assess the loss incurred to people due to the rain.

Teams of Surat Municipal Corporation have reached Navsari and started cleaning activities.

The district had been receiving heavy rainfall since the last few days which led to the rise in water levels in Purna, Kaveri and Abika rivers, above the danger mark. As water from these river started flowing, many areas in the district had been inundated. The Keliya and Juj dams in the district also overflowed as a result of which water entered the low-lying areas of the district.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar called a high-level review meeting in Gandhinagar with the top officials of State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) Friday instructing them to carry out a survey in the district to assess the losses incurred to pay compensation to affected persons. He also emphasized on the need to carry out cleaning activities in the flood-affected areas in the district.

Over 13,000 people were temporarily shifted to different shelter homes in the district.

A cleaning team of Surat Municipal Corporation headed by the deputy commissioner, will disinfect the areas.

To carry out rescue operations in the flood-affected areas, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams will be stationed in the district and if required more teams will be dipatched immediately.

The chief secretary also mentioned that heavy rainfall has been predicted in the coming days and for that all the district administrations should remain alert.

Surat Municipal commissioner B N Pani told The Indian Express , “We have already sent our teams to Navsari, along with 10 dewatering pumps, five water tankers, two teams for cleaning drainage and sewages… Our teams have started work in their respective areas. All the water treatment plants have been made functional and samples of water had been tested and found fit for drinking… We are hopeful that the cleaning activities will be finished by the next 12 hours.”

Even though water has receded, Navsari District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav said the district is on alert as Dang received heavy rainfall and water level in the rivers will rise again.

“A cleaning drive has been done in those areas where water started receding. Some people have started moving from shelter homes to their places where water receded,” the collector said.