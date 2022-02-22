Ankleshwar: Man booked for ‘celebratory firing’ at event attended by Paatil

Police have booked a man for firing three rounds in the air from his private firearm, in an alleged incident of celebratory firing, in a public event of Lok Dayro (Folk song) organised by Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti at Ankleshwar in Bharuch.

The chief guest of the event was State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president C R Paatil. The firing incident took place after Paatil had left the event.

The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, Gujarat, Hindu Dharma Sena and Rushikul Godham organised a Dharma Sammelan titled Shakotsav and Rakt Tula on Sunday at Rushikul Godham near Panoli in Ankleshwar.

Later in the evening, a Lok Dayro (folk songs) event was organised at the same spot at 9 pm, which witnessed performances from noted singers like Kirtidan Gadhvi, Rushibhai Agravat, Dilip Patel and Jigneshbhai Barot.

When the folk song event was in progress, a man emerged from the crowd and fired three rounds from his firearm in the air while standing near the stage.

His aide, who was standing nearby, showered what looked like Indian currency notes on the stage. Nobody was hurt in the firing incident and the event culminated peacefully.

On Monday, the incident in Ankleshwar was widely reported on social media. Following this Assistant sub-inspector Haramsinh Jayvirsinh, with Ankleshwar police station, lodged a complaint with Ankleshwar rural police station, against the accused Vikram Shiyaliya, a resident of Jamnagar, for firing in the air.

Police have registered an offence under IPC Act., Sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and under Section 25(9) of Arms Act.

Panoli police station Police sub-inspector P R Gadhvi said, “It was a religious event, so several folk singers were performing in Lok Dayro. Vikram Shiyaliya was also in the event and he fired three rounds from his firearms in the air, putting the lives of other people in danger. We don’t know whether it was a revolver or a pistol. We will arrest the accused in the coming days. The State BJP president C R Paatil was not present when the incident took place.”

A blood donation camp was organised at the spot where a large number of people donated blood on Sunday

morning.

In the afternoon, the program organisers weighed Paatil against units of blood collected in the blood donation camp.

The event continued with Hanuman Chalisa samuh paath, followed by Dharma Sabha, and Gau pujan. Several noted speakers like president of Akhil Bharitya Sant Samithi, Gujarat Nauttam Patel, gave speeches.