Anant Patel staged own attack to gain sympathy ahead of polls: Paatil

Two days after the attack on Congress MLA Anant Patel in Khergam, state BJP president CR Paatil alleged that it was a self-styled attack staged by the Congress MLA himself ahead of the assembly elections as he had not performed well in his constituency.

“Anant Patel knows that he will lose the assembly elections from Vansda seat. There was no attack… he himself created the drama to gain public sympathy for upcoming polls. The supporters of Patel had torched a shop of Bhikhubhai Ahir. Such offences are serious and would result in seven years imprisonment,” Paatil said in Gandhinagar, referring to the alleged attack on Ahir’s shop at Dasera Tekri area in Khergam Saturday night.

Navsari police is yet to make any arrests in the case. Mean-while, Congress leaders of Surat and Navsari handed a memorandum to the respective district collectors demanding strict action against those involved in attacking the Vansda MLA.

In his complaint at the Khergam police station, Anant Patel has alleged that Navsari district panchayat BJP president Bhikhubhai Ahir had conspired with local members to attack him. A case has been registered against Ahir and 40 others.

After the attack Saturday, over 7,000 tribals from South Gujarat protested at Khergam.

“We have started collecting the CCTV footage and have recorded statements of 15 people. Further investigations are on. No arrest has been made yet,” Navsari Deputy Superintendent of Police RD Faldu told The Indian Express.