scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Anant Patel staged own attack to gain sympathy ahead of polls: Paatil

Anant Patel had alleged that BJP leader from Navsari, Bhikhubhai Ahir, was behind the attack.

The attack came just days ahead of the Sangharsh rally from October 10-20 organised by Patel covering the tribal areas from Unai in Navsari to Dholar village in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district. (Picture Source: Twitter)

Two days after the attack on Congress MLA Anant Patel in Khergam, state BJP president CR Paatil alleged that it was a self-styled attack staged by the Congress MLA himself ahead of the assembly elections as he had not performed well in his constituency.

“Anant Patel knows that he will lose the assembly elections from Vansda seat. There was no attack… he himself created the drama to gain public sympathy for upcoming polls. The supporters of Patel had torched a shop of Bhikhubhai Ahir. Such offences are serious and would result in seven years imprisonment,” Paatil said in Gandhinagar, referring to the alleged attack on Ahir’s shop at Dasera Tekri area in Khergam Saturday night.

Navsari police is yet to make any arrests in the case. Mean-while, Congress leaders of Surat and Navsari handed a memorandum to the respective district collectors demanding strict action against those involved in attacking the Vansda MLA.

In his complaint at the Khergam police station, Anant Patel has alleged that Navsari district panchayat BJP president Bhikhubhai Ahir had conspired with local members to attack him. A case has been registered against Ahir and 40 others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...Premium
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...
Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarm over varna and jatiPremium
Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarm over varna and jati
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...Premium
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...

After the attack Saturday, over 7,000 tribals from South Gujarat protested at Khergam.

“We have started collecting the CCTV footage and have recorded statements of 15 people. Further investigations are on. No arrest has been made yet,” Navsari Deputy Superintendent of Police RD Faldu told The Indian Express.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 04:07:03 am
Next Story

Gujarat HC: Do not recover aid to victims on acquittal of accused for now

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement