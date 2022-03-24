Anandiben Patel to lay foundation stone of medical college being set up by Patidars

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will lay the foundation stone of Kiran Medical College, a private medical college of the Samast Patidar Medical Trust, at Olpad taluka in Surat district on March 27.

The land for the medical college was donated by director of Kiran Gems, Vallabhbhai Lakhani. It will be the first medical college of Patidar community in Surat.

The Samast Patidar Samaj Medical Trust runs Kiran hospital, which has over 550 beds, and was inaugurated by Prime minister Narendra Modi in 2017. The same trust is now all slated to start a new medical college at Vadod village. The new medical college will have 150 seats for MBBS students.

Patel, a former chief minister of Gujarat, will lay the foundation stone in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State BJP president C R Paatil, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, State Cabinet Minister of Roads and Buildings Purnesh Modi, and others.

Giving further information about the Kiran Medical college, the Chairman of Kiran Hospital, Padmashri Mathurbhai Sawani said, “Large number of students from India go abroad for medical studies, keeping this in mind, we have discussed with trustees of Kiran hospital and our community leaders and decided to start a medical college in Surat.”

“The land was donated but infrastructure and other costs will be collected through donations from our community. We also have permission for 150 MBBS seats from the government. There will also be a hospital with around 700 beds along with a medical college,” Sawani further said.

“At present we have an estimated cost of Rs. 700 crores. All the procedures to start the medical college have been finished. The construction will be on 5.50 lakh square feet area. We are hoping that the construction will be finished by next year and later we will start the admission process,” Sawani added.