Amli Dam drowning: Bodies of all 5 missing fished out; toll mounts to seven

The bodies of the five missing tribals, who drowned in the Amli Dam in Surat district on January 11, were fished out on Friday and Saturday, pushing the death toll in the incident to seven. Earlier, two more bodies were found on the day of the incident.

The operation was carried out by the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with help from the Surat, Mandvi and Bardoli units of the fire department.

While Friday the search teams found the dead bodies of Rayku Magan Vasava (55) and Magan Vasava (60) from the 80-feet deep water in the dam, Saturday, the dead bodies of the remaining three persons, identified as Mirabhai Vasava (60), Raluben Vasava (55), Puniyabhai Vasava (62), were fished out.

Mandvi mamlatdar Manish Patel said, “Dead bodies of all the five persons who went missing were found and fished out from the dam. We have also come to know that the fishery mandli of the villagers of Devgiri and its neighbouring villages were also involved in fish farming in the dam water. They were taking care of over 5 lakh fish.”

He added, “The search operation was possible only after the arrival of the NDRF and SDRF teams who used their latest technology equipment to find the bodies.”

On the morning of January 11, Jitendra Vasava (40) of Devgiri village in Mandvi taluka was accompanied by nine members of his family who were on their way to practice farming on the other banks of Amli river on a boat.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, the boat capsized and as a result, all 10 occupants of the boat fell into the water. Jitendra and his cousin’s sisters Lalitaben Vasava (50) and Dibuben Vasava (55) swam back to the shores, while the others drowned.

Jitendra alerted the villagers about the incident. The fire brigade teams from Bardoli, Mandi and Surat reached the spot and carried out a search operation. Mandvi police started a probe after registering an offence of accidental death.

The rescue teams had successfully fished out two dead bodies identified as Jitendra’s aunts Devniben Puniya Vasava (63) and Gimliben Ramsingh Vasava (62).

The search continued with the help of local divers but was in vain. On Thursday afternoon, two teams each of the SDRF and NDRF reached Amli dam and carried out a search operation.