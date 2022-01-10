Amit Shah’s public event cancelled in Surat due to Covid situation

The Sumul District Co-Operative Milk Producers Union Ltd (SUMUL) has decided to postpone Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah’s public meeting, scheduled to be held on January 16, to felicitate and address the co-operative sector leaders in Tapi due to the prevailing Covid conditions.

The decision to postpone the public event was taken Sunday. “Due to the current corona situation, we have postponed, and once the situation turns normal, we will get the second date from Shah and organise the event. All the arrangements were ready, and we have also extended invitations. As it was Sahkari Sammelan, we had planned to felicitate to those farmers who had done extremely well in farming and animal husbandry,” said Mansinh Patel, chairman of Sumul Dairy Co-operative society.

The event, named “Sahkar thi Samrudhi” (co-operation to prosperity), was scheduled at Sumul Dairy Cattle Feed Centre in Tapi’s Bajipura village. Shah, the first Union minister of co-operation, was set to be the chief guest of the event. The event would have also seen the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his cabinet of ministers, in addition to state BJP chief CR Paatil.

The Sumul Dairy leaders and Surat district BJP unit had been done extensive preparations for the event by contacting around 6000 co-operative societies in Surat and Tapi districts.

“Around Rs 10,000 crore of profit is distributed among the farmers through value addition work in the sugarcane crop, milk, and other vegetables. The profit that co-operative sectors get is distributed among farmers (members of the co-operative society). Most of the sugar co-operative societies in Surat and South Gujarat run a project producing ethanol from molasses. The ethanol is then sold to petroleum companies of the Central government and the profit margin amount generated is distributed among the farmers,” said Jayesh Patel, Director of Sumul Dairy.

The decision to postpone the meeting comes amid similar steps taken to cancel or defer all public events including the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investor Summit, the International Kite Flying Festival, and the Books and Horticulture Fair.