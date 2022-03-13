Amit Shah to attend ‘Sahkar Thi Samruddhi’ event today

Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah will attend the “Sahkar Thi Samruddhi” (Co-operation to Prosperity) event, which will be organised by the Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers Union limited (Sumul Dairy), in Tapi on Sunday.

The event has been organized under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav at Sumul Dairy Cattle feed centre at Bajipura in Tapi.

Around 1 lakh people are expected to attend the event.

Chairman of SUMUL Dairy, Mansinh Patel said, “SUMUL has organized a first-of-its-kind event in Gujarat, after the new ministry of co-operation was formed. Union Minister Shah, through his speech, motivate co-operative activities to make it stronger, so that citizens can economically progress. The union minister will also request the farmers to adopt organic farming of vegetables. These vegetables should be packed and sold at the doorsteps of households. We are expecting over 1 lakh people to attend the event.”

According to the sources in SUMUL Dairy, around 2 lakh members from Surat and Tapi districts supply milk to the Sumul Dairy through 1200 mandlis .

Sources said that along with Union Minister Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president C R Paatil, and state cabinet ministers will also attend the meeting.

Surat district BJP president Sandeep Desai said, “We have extended an invitation to around 6000 co-operative bodies in Surat and South Gujarat, to remain present in the event. We are ready with all necessary arrangement to make this event a historical one.”

The event was planned twice before , but were later cancelled due to various reasons.

The event was first planned to be held on January 16 and later on February 19. However, it was postponed due to the busy schedule of the union minister.

Shah was likely to attend the BJP party leaders meeting in Surat at Vanita Vishram ground, on November 24 last year. Due to his busy schedule, the union minister remained present virtually and addressed the gathering. In his speech he had said that state BJP president C R Paatil, and party leaders of Surat should organize another meeting in Surat, in next month (December), and he will definitely come.