Amit Shah holds meeting with BJP leaders, workers of South Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held closed-door meetings with the party leaders of seven districts in South Gujarat Saturday. The meeting, which was held at Shree Saurashtra Kadva Patidar Samajwadi in Valsad, was also attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president C R Paatil and cabinet ministers.

BJP district presidents and party leaders, MLAs from different Surat, Valsad, Navsari, Tapi, Dangs and Bharuch participated in the meeting. This is the first of a slew of meetings he is scheduled to hold during his five-day state tour to review preparations for the Assembly elections. Incidentally, the first meeting, held in Valsad, coincided with Shah’s birthday Saturday.

There was a detailed discussion on mobilising page committees, ward committees and page pramukh and other wings presidents and members for the elections, said a party source. The leaders were directed to publicise the importance of the Central and state government schemes and their benefits, along with the number of beneficiaries.

Talking to reporters, Shah said preparations for the Assembly election for seats in south Gujarat zone were complete, right from micro-planning to election and booth management and victory processions.

Shah started with south Gujarat, and will meet leaders of the central zone in Vadodara on Sunday. Paatil and the chief minister will also be present in the meeting tomorrow, as per details of the event shared by the BJP.

