Friday, Aug 26, 2022

AM/NS to provide safety training to industrial workers

With the certification, AM/NS will be able to conduct health and safety training with the help of in-house faculty and training modules. (Bloomberg/File)

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) Skill Development at Hazira, has been authorised to provide health and safety training to workers by Gujarat government’s Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH).

As per the order dated on July 25, the authorisation will be in force for two years and will be required to be renewed thereafter.

“We are thrilled to have received the authorisation to provide health and safety training and are thankful to the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health. Health and safety training is critical to preventing industrial mishaps. The authorisation will allow us to train our workers as well as those from other industries and contribute to preventing industrial accidents and loss of lives,” said Dr.Anil Matoo, Head HR Operations, IR, and Administration at AM/NS India.

With the certification, AM/NS will be able to conduct health and safety training with the help of in-house faculty and training modules. The company has nine dedicated faculty, to provide training on 19 varied subjects such as working at heights, confined space entry, material handling, machine guarding, gas safety, vehicle and driving etc.

