AM/NS ties up with skill varsity, launches 3 courses

Steel manufacturer AM/NS India has started three skill development courses in partnership with Kaushalya — The Skill University. skill development courses in partnership with Kaushalya
Minister of State for Skill Development and Employment Brijesh Merja launched the three courses — Bachelor of Science in Steel Technology, Bachelor of Science in Renewable Energy and Post graduate Diploma in steel Technology — at the AM/NS Hazira in the presence of Minister of State for Agriculture, Energy and Petrochemicals Mukesh Patel.
Launching the courses, Merja said, “The state government and my department are committed to extending full support for skill development. Let us all contribute to achieving Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi’s mantra of ‘skill plus zeal equals will’, by touching new heights in the field of skill development. The work done on skill development in Gujarat will be recognised by the world.”
Pointing out that industries in Hazira are committed to the growth of villages in the area, Mukesh Patel said, “Industries extended their wholehearted support in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic not just in Surat, but across the state and country. I am happy that the companies are also giving job opportunities to local candidates…”
Expressing hope that the new courses will help provide holistic learning to candidates, Dr Anil Matoo, head, HR operations, IR and administration, at AM/NS India, said, “It is a reiteration of our commitment to ensure the availability of a skilled workforce for steel and renewable energy, the two sectors with large investments… The launch of the courses will also allow us to train more youths from the local communities. We look forward to further strengthening our relations with the university to contribute further to the Skill India mission.”
BJP MLA of Choryasi in Surat, Jankhana Patel, attended the event, while principal secretary of labour and skill development and employment department Dr Anju Sharma attended virtually.
