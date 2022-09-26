AIMIM releases first list of 3 candidates for polls

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Monday released the first list of three candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

State AIMIM president and former Congress MLA Sabir Kabuliwala will contest from the Jamalpur Khadia seat in Ahmedabad and the party’s Surat district president Wasim Qureshi from Surat East.

AIMIM will also field its women’s wing president Kaushika Parmar from Danilimda in Ahmedabad. While Danilimda and Jamalpur Khadia seats have Congress MLAs, the Surat East seat belongs to BJP.

Expressing confidence in winning the Assembly polls, Kabuliwala told The Indian Express, “This time we will fight elections without being part of any alliance. We have decided to field candidates on 45-50 seats. In Ahmedabad, our candidates will contest from Jamalpur Khadia, Vejalpur, Dariyapur, Danilimda, Bapunagar seats, while from Surat, we will put two candidates from Surat East and Limbayat. We have not yet decided on the seats in Vadodara and Rajkot cities and other areas, but we are working on it.”

Stating that they want remove “misconception” that AIMIM is “B-team of BJP”, he added, “In Gujarat many Congress MLAs had switched over to BJP. The situation is same in Goa. We don’t see that AAP will win any of the seats. They have created a good environment but it will not get converted into votes… They are giving lollypop in terms of guarantee cards, people will not accept them.”

Parmar, who will contest his first elections, said, “I have worked a lot for the public during the pandemic time. Everybody knows me personally. I will set up an election office soon.”

Qureshi, who hails from Sikar district in Rajasthan and is into the real estate business said, “We have seen the support given to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during his visit to Surat on May 23 at Limbayat area. We will work hard and start mohalla meetings and door-to-door meetings, during our election campaign.”