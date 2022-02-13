AIMIM leaders detained to thwart rally against Hijab row in Surat

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Surat women wing president Najma Pathan and her Surat unit counterpart Wasim Qureshi were among the nine detained by police after the party organised a ‘hijab’ rally in solidarity with the Muslim students of Karnataka. Police said the nine, including six women, were detained since they were not permitted to carry out the rally. Security was beefed up Saturday morning in the walled city in view of the march.

Three days ago, Pathan had applied for police permission to take out the women’s march at the Athwalines area. However, the police had informed her Friday that permission had been denied for the rally.

“We had denied permission to take out the rally keeping in mind the law and order situation. The detainees were released from the police station in the evening,” said Surat city Joint police commissioner traffic and crime Sharad Singhal.

However, the party went ahead with the march Saturday afternoon from the Mughlisara area near IP Mission School to the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Chowk Bazaar.

Qureshi and Pathan were detained before they could reach the Mughlisara area. Apart from this, the Lalgate police also detained five women and two men from the nearby IP Mission School.

Meanwhile, AIMIM Surat vice-president Sohel Wadiwala claimed that the leaders were detained when they were on their way to intimate people about the cancellation of the rallies. “We had posted in different social media groups that the rally was cancelled. However, those who did not read it started assembling near the IP Mission School for the rally. Our leaders Wasim Qureshi and Najma Pathan were on their way to IP Mission School to intimate people about the cancellation of the rally when the police detained them mid-way. We were trying to raise the issue of our constitutional rights of wearing hijab and nobody can stop us.”