Wednesday, May 25, 2022
AIMIM dissolves all Surat city, district units

Sources said that mismanagement of Asaduddin Owaisi's public event and internal fighting among party members led to the dissolution.

By: Express News Service |
Updated: May 25, 2022 6:16:43 am
This move came a day after party chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s visit to Surat.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Gujarat president Sabir Kabliwala dissolved all three party units of Surat city and district on Monday. A new body will be constituted in the coming days, the state chief said.

Sources said that mismanagement of Owaisi’s public event and internal fighting among party members led to the dissolution.

Kabliwala dissolved Surat city wings headed by Wasim Qureshi, the Surat city president, Abdul Bashir Shaikh, Surat city youth president, and Najma Pathan, Surat city women president.

The dissolved Surat district wings were headed by Munawar Ansari, the district president, Kutbuddin Hafzei, district youth president, and Rukshana Pathan, district women president.

Talking to the Indian Express, Kabliwala said, “The reason behind dissolving the Surat city and district bodies is internal groupism. We have experienced and seen it in the Surat meeting. Owaisi sahib is also angry about this and with his consent, the decision to dissolve the entire body was taken. Now in the coming days, we will form a new
body.”

In poll-bound Gujarat, AIMIM is working hard to establish its presence.

