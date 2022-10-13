Ahmed Patel’s daughter calls on Anant Patel in hospital

Late Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s daughter Mumtaz Patel Wednesday met Vansda MLA Anant Patel in hospital and wished him a speedy recovery. “Was shocked to hear of the brutal attack on Congress MLA Anant Patel, so openly. Visited him at the hospital in Vansda today and was happy to see him in a great spirit. I wished him a speedy recovery and hoped the culprits are arrested soon,” she tweeted after the meeting. She also tagged the Gujarat police in her tweet.

Mumtaz said Anant Patel was close to her father and was a well-known tribal leader in Gujarat. “I went there to show solidarity and from a humanitarian point of view, I went to meet him. I was shocked after learning that a sitting MLA was attacked by a mob. I appeal to all MLAs of the Gujarat Assembly, the ruling party leaders, to meet him as he is a colleague who is admitted to the hospital,” she told The Indian Express.

On Wednesday, the 72-hour ultimatum given to the Navsari police to arrest the accused, including District Panchayat President Bhikhubhai Ahir, ended Wednesday. However, the police are yet to make any arrests in the case.

Shah to begin tribal Gaurav Yatra today

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to begin a tribal Gaurav Yatra from Unai village in Navsari district to Fagwel village in Kheda Thursday. Strict security arrangements have been laid in Navsari district by the police.

“We have deployed over 2,500 police officials at the public venue in Unai. The cops will also have body-worn cameras to keep vigil. Our human intelligence also had been alerted,” said Surat Range IGP Rajkumar Pandian.

When asked why the culprits involved in the attack on Anant Patel were not apprehended, Pandian said, “We are carrying out investigations and are gathering evidence. Our police staff is now busy with the security of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit. The police will definitely take steps against the accused involved in the incident.”

Anant Patel was attacked by a mob in Khergam village on October 8. On Wednesday, thousands of tribals gathered outside the hospital to which Anant Patel was admitted to in Navsari to pray for his speedy recovery. Sources close to Anant Patel said he sustained an injury on his ribs due to which he had to be admitted. It is learnt that his condition is stable and is recovering.