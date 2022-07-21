Ahead of Gujarat polls, Arvind Kejriwal announces 300 units of free, uninterrupted electricity

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Thursday guaranteed 300 units of free and uninterrupted electricity in Gujarat if voted to power in the upcoming state Assembly election slated to be held in the later part of 2022. Kejriwal also said that pending power bills till December 31, 2021 will be waived off.

Kejriwal was speaking at a blood donation camp organised by the state unit of AAP at the Samast Patidar Samaj Wadi hall in Surat’s Katargam to celebrate the birthday of state AAP president Gopal Italiya. Addressing the party workers at a packed auditorium, Kejriwal said, “In the coming days we will come to Gujarat again and make an announcement on the issue of power bills of farmers.”

On July 17, targeting political opponents and accusing them of promising freebies in exchange for votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cautioned people, especially the youth, against this “revdi culture” saying it is “very dangerous” for the country, its development and well-being.

On Thursday, talking about the revdi culture, Kejriwal said, “Revdi is a type of prasad and we are delivering it in the form of good schools, hospitals and free electricity. Power bills of ministers and their friends are waived off so we wanted to give free power to the public which is a basic necessity.”

He added, “While campaigning in West Bengal during the Assembly election, Amit Shah had announced 200 units of free power and a similar promise has been made even in Himachal Pradesh but they have not announced free power in Gujarat. They don’t give much importance to the people of Gujarat because they feel that they will always vote for the BJP and that the Congress is weak in Gujarat. Gujarati people are taken for granted. Time has come to show BJP your power and get us in power in Gujarat.”

Kejriwal added, “Over 70 percent to 80 percent of the pending power bills are fake. Many people get fake power bills of over Rs 50,000 and later they have to contact some babu (senior official) and bribe him to get the matter sorted. This will not happen in our ruling.”

Kejriwal said, “BJP has ruled Gujarat for the last 27 years and they don’t have new ideas and before every election, they give false assurances that are never fulfilled. They throw the election manifestos into the garbage once they come to power. Even the guaranteed Rs 15 lakh was a political slogan. We fulfil our guarantees which we assure to the people and we have done it in Delhi and Punjab. If we fail to prove our guarantees, then don’t vote for us in the future.”

The Delhi Chief Minister added, “If we are voted to power in Gujarat, we will continue the prohibition law. We don’t find the prohibition law in Gujarat effective enough as liquor is easily available. We will strictly implement it.”

Sharing a personal experience with a person in Surat, Kejriwal said, “At a party meeting, a person seated next to me pressed my hand and said, sir please save Gujarat. I replied saying it is not in my hands and that it is in his hands. Why are you all not raising your voices? He told me that they are afraid to do so. They (BJP) have created an atmosphere of fear in Gujarat and the people have no other place to go.”.