Ahead of diamond workers rally, Surat police detain 19

The Surat police Sunday detained 19 people ahead of a proposed rally organised by diamond workers as it was being conducted without permission.

The Surat unit of Diamond Workers Union Gujarat had a few days ago announced that they would take out a rally in the city on Gandhi Jayanti. It was to begin from the Katargam area and culminate at the Hirabaug area in Varachha after traversing around 8 km. The body had also announced that the rally would turn into a ‘mahasammelan’ at Varachha.

Diamond Workers Union Gujarat president Ramesh Jileria, Surat unit president Bhavesh Tank, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Gujarat president Naishad Desai and several other diamond polishers were present at the starting point of the rally.

Before the rally began, the police detained the senior leaders and a few diamond workers, and took them to the Katargam police station. The police released them in the evening.

Katargam police inspector Y B Gohil said: “We detained 19 people from the spot including the organisers of the rally. They applied for police permission which we denied keeping in mind the law and order situation. Even after our denial, they tried to take out the rally. So our staff moved into action and detained them.”

Tank told The Indian Express: “We organised the rally for the betterment and benefits of lakhs of diamond workers. There are 14 issues related to the diamond industry. Some of them are that diamond workers should be covered under the Labour Act, professional taxes recovered from the diamond polishers should be stopped and the shifting of diamond industries from Surat to foreign countries should be stopped.”

“We announced that the rally would be peaceful and no untoward incident would take place. Still, we were not permitted to take out the rally. Congress and AAP leaders were also present in the rally.”