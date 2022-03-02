Agri minister meets Surat collector after farmers protest land acquisition

State Agricultural Minister and BJP MLA from Olpad Mukesh Patel met the Surat District Collector after several farmers on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to him against the acquisition of land for a new broad gauge railway goods line in Hazira from Adani port to Gothan village in Olpad .

During the meeting, where land record officials were also present, Patel gave suggestions so that farmers will be minimally affected by the land acquisition.

The Khedut Samaj Gujarat will call a meeting with affected farmers on Wednesday afternoon.

Minister Patel told The Indian Express, “In the meeting, it was suggested that 30-meter land neighboring to the existing KRIBHCO railway goods train from Hazira to Gothan should be used for new railway goods train line. We suggested that new tracks should be developed near existing railway track, so that no major land of farmers should be acquired. Even I have suggested an extension of railway goods line between KRIBHCO company to Hazira port should be extended. The officials are also looking into my suggestions. ”

Khedut Samaj Gujarat president Jayesh Patel said, “We don’t understand why the government wanted to acquire farmers land to give facilities to the multinational companies like Adani, AM/NS, Reliance, etc… There is an existing railway line between KRIBHCO company to Gothan…”

Surat District Collector Ayush Oak said, “We are looking into the suggestions made by the agricultural minister and see if there is any possibility of acquiring 30 meters of land adjacent to the existing railway line. We are working on it. We cannot use the existing line of KRIBHCO and ONGC, as it will not fit into the Dedicated Freight Corridor.”