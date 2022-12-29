Aged couple among three of family die due to electrocution in Gujarat’s Tapi district

Three members of a family, including two parents and their son, died by electrocution in Gujarat’s Tapi district Wednesday after they came in contact with an electric fencing installed around their field on the back of their house to protect the field from pigs and other animals.

Valod police said that the incident took place in the Mordevi village in Valod taluka of Tapi district on Wednesday when Dhiru Chaudhary (63), went to work in his own field at the back of his house. Chaudhary had earlier witnessed damage to his crops, as a result of which, he had installed electric fencing on the outer periphery of his field to prevent animals from entering the fields.

On Wednesday, Dhirubhai went to his fields but forgot to switch off the power in the fence. He came in contact with the fence and hearing him shout, his wife Krishna (63) tried to save him but got electrocuted. Their son Devram, who hurriedly tried to save his parents, met with the same fate and incurred severe burn injuries. Dhirubhai’s daughter Manisha learnt about the incident and first, she switched off the power supply and intimated about the incident to the villagers and the police.

The police reached the spot and after taking statements of the family members, took custody of the dead bodies and sent them to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Some villagers use the same technique to prevent their crops from getting damaged by pigs and other animals. After the death of the trio, several farmers of the village removed the electric connection to the barbed wires around their fields.

Valod police sub-inspector N J Panchal said, “We have registered an accidental complaint and have started a probe. We have also asked Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd officials to visit the spot and submit a report. We have also asked the villagers to not use electric fences.”