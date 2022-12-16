Accused of swindling Rs 12 lakh, Surat man surrenders after HC lifts arrest shield

The Surat police have arrested a man accused of cheating his friends out of Rs 12.6 lakh after the Gujarat High Court vacated its stay on his arrest. Social media accounts of the accused, Mahavir Shah, have his photos with BJP leaders from the district, but police say he is not associated with any party.

The Punagam police booked Shah, of the Dindoli area, under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) on October 21 last year.

“Mahavir Shah had some health issues and had undergone heart surgery twice and even met with an accident and had multiple fractures. He used the money of his friends for medical emergencies and failed to repay them. He is under judicial custody in the Surat central jail,” police inspector V M Koladara said after his arrest on Thursday.

Police sources said that Shah made an investment plan in 2018 and collected monthly Rs 50,000 each from 10 of his friends. At the end of every year, he was to give Rs 6 lakh with one per cent interest to one of them. In August 2019, when the turn of complainant Kantibhai Gupta came, Shah sought more time to pay up citing various reasons. Shah similarly refused to pay Rashmikant Shah, the other complainant in the case, in 2020 when his turn came.

As the district court rejected his anticipatory bail petition, Shah approached the Gujarat High Court, which stayed his arrest for a year and asked him to deposit Rs 5 lakh with the court.

Police said that Shah had deposited only Rs. 4 lakh with the court, citing financial constraints. The court then lifted the stay and told him to surrender.

Shah thus surrendered before police on Thursday and he was remanded in judicial custody.