Accused in murder case who jumped bail arrested from Surat

Surat police on Wednesday arrested the accused in a murder and robbery case, who was on run after jumping interim bail in 2020, from Sachin area.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operations Group of Surat city police on Wednesday morning caught Mohammed Latif Rafik Shah (37) from Satvav bridge at Sachin GIDC. Shah failed to give satisfactory answers when questioned by police, following which he was brought to SOG office.

Shah, a resident of Jogeshwari, East Mumbai and native of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, was an undertrial prisoner in Ahmedabad ‘s Sabarmati jail.

SOG police Inspector R R Suvera said, “Shah was granted interim bail for the treatment of his father who had incurred paralytic attack and operation of his wife, both residing in Mumbai. He got bail for 15 days from August 10-25, 2020. However, he did not surrender after the expiry of bail period…”

Shah had strangulated an elderly woman to death at her home in Ahmedabad and stole gold ornaments from there with help of his friends identified as Sherali Khan, Istiyak Khan and Ramesh Patel, the inspector said.

“The other accused are still in Sabarmati jail. We are trying to find out whether he had committed any crime after he jumped bail. Shah will be handed over to Ahmedabad police in the coming days,” he added.