Accused in Grishma murder case collapses in Surat court

Fenil Goyani, accused of murdering a woman by slitting her throat in public view in Surat, collapsed in the courtroom during trial and was rushed to New Civil hospital, on Wednesday afternoon. He was brought back after his condition stabilised and the proceedings went on.

Goyani was arrested by Surat district Kamrej police on February 16, for his alleged involvement in the murder of Grishma Vekariya on February 12.

The case proceedings were on at the Surat district and session court where Fenil was brought from Surat district Central jail at Lajpore. A youth who captured the video of the incident also made his deposition before the court when Fenil collapsed and was rushed to hospital where doctors carried out various tests. He was brought back to the court after his condition stabilised.

District Government pleader Nayan Sukhadwala said, “All the tests conducted on Fenil turned out to be normal. We have also got his psychiatric report that is also normal. A total of 61 witnesses were examined so far.”