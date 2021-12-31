Accident victims to get free initial treatment at SMIMER

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Thursday decided to provide initial medical treatment to those who met with accidents for free at SMIMER hospital.

Standing Committee Chairman Paresh Patel approved the proposal to give free treatment to the patients who met with accidents in Surat city and district at SMIMER hospital during a meeting held at the civic body head quarter office in Mughlisara.

Paresh Patel sasid “Daily, around 20 to 25 patients who met with accidents in the city come for treatment at SMIMER hospital. Now we have decided to give initial treatment at free of cost to the accident patients. The reason behind the movie is to save human lives. All the facilities available with SMIMER hospital will be provided to the patient for free for the first 48 hours. Later on, the family members have to bear the regular medical expenses. We hope that this attempt will benefit many people in the city.”

To avail of the benefit, the patients should be first brought to SMIMER hospital instead of a private hospital . No free treatment will be given to those patients who are referred from other hospitals.