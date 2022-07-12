ACB nabs bank manager, aide for taking Rs 20k bribe

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a manager of Bank of Baroda along with another man for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant.

According to ACB officials, resident of Pardi taluka in Valsad district submitted a loan application to purchase a car under Vajpayee Bankable scheme to the Bank of Baroda Valsad town. The application was transferred to the Bank of Baroda Mota Vaghchhipa village branch in Pardi taluka.

When the applicant contacted manager Prasannajitkumar Razak for getting the loan approved, he allegedly demanded Rs 50,000. The deal was finalised between them to Rs 20,000.

The complainant contacted ACB office of Valsad and lodged a complaint on Monday. Acting on a plan by the ACB, the complainant contacted Razak on phone and asked him for location to hand over the amount when he was told to hand it to Bharat Patel, at Navjivan Medical store near Mari Mata temple at Arnala village in Pardi taluka.

On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant met Patel and handed him the amount. ACB officials who were watching them followed Patel to the bank where he handed over the amount to Razak. The ACB officials nabbed Razak and Patel with the bribe amount.

Surat ACB Assistant Director N P Gohil said, “We will arrest them once their Covid test comes negative. Further investigation is on.”