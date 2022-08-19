scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

ABVP, BJYM leaders booked for ‘assaulting’ AAP Surat councillor

In the complaint registered with the Umra police station, Bhanderi said that he was at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University on August 16 afternoon, while counting of the Senate member election was in progress, when leaders of ABVP and BJYM verbally abused him and later physically assaulted him. 

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Surat, ABVP, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, BJYM, Surat Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice said Bhanderi became unconscious and was rushed to SMIMER hospital for treatment.

Leaders and members of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were among those booked on Thursday for their alleged role in assaulting the leader of the Opposition of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and AAP councillor Dharmesh Bhanderi at the Veer Narmad University campus on August 16.

In the complaint registered with the Umra police station, Bhanderi said that he was at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University on August 16 afternoon, while counting of the Senate member election was in progress, when leaders of ABVP and BJYM verbally abused him and later physically assaulted him.

Police said Bhanderi became unconscious and was rushed to SMIMER hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, Bhanderi a complaint against Himalay Sinh Zala ABVP general secretary, Surat city, Hitesh Gilator, ABVP secretary Surat city, Bhavin Topiwala, BJYM Surat city president and ABVP members Vikas Ahir,  Priyank Shah, Jitanshu Radadiya and Imran and other unidentified youths — all residents of Surat. They were booked under IPC sections 143 (offence against public tranquility), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (criminal intimidation).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...

Inspector AH Rajput of Umra police station said, “We have not arrested anybody and investigation is going on.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 02:43:36 am
Next Story

Windfall tax revision: Levy on crude cut, diesel sees hike

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

3

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

4

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

5

BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a 'frustrated actor', says he should 'focus on his acting' before 'threatening' audience

Featured Stories

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy
Opinion

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger
Explained

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement