ABVP, BJYM leaders booked for ‘assaulting’ AAP Surat councillor

Leaders and members of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were among those booked on Thursday for their alleged role in assaulting the leader of the Opposition of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and AAP councillor Dharmesh Bhanderi at the Veer Narmad University campus on August 16.
In the complaint registered with the Umra police station, Bhanderi said that he was at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University on August 16 afternoon, while counting of the Senate member election was in progress, when leaders of ABVP and BJYM verbally abused him and later physically assaulted him.
Police said Bhanderi became unconscious and was rushed to SMIMER hospital for treatment.
On Thursday, Bhanderi a complaint against Himalay Sinh Zala ABVP general secretary, Surat city, Hitesh Gilator, ABVP secretary Surat city, Bhavin Topiwala, BJYM Surat city president and ABVP members Vikas Ahir, Priyank Shah, Jitanshu Radadiya and Imran and other unidentified youths — all residents of Surat. They were booked under IPC sections 143 (offence against public tranquility), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (criminal intimidation).
Inspector AH Rajput of Umra police station said, “We have not arrested anybody and investigation is going on.”
