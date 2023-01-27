scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Absconding for 28 years, Odisha man arrested from Kerala for Surat murder

The accused was 23-year-old when he killed the victim with help of his friend in 1995.

murder, knifeThe accused was handed over to Pandesara police as the case was registered with them.(Representational image)
Absconding for 28 years, Odisha man arrested from Kerala for Surat murder
Twenty eight years after he was booked for a murder in Surat, an Odisha man, now 52, was arrested by the Surat crime branch Thursday from Kerala.

The accused, identified as Krishna alias Raghunath Pradhan, was 23-year-old when he killed one Shivram Nayak (22), with help of his friend Bina Shetty in 1995. All the three hail from Gunjam district in Odisha and were staying in Siddharthnagar in Pandesara, where they were working at textile factories.

According to police, the incident happened on March 4, 1995 when Bina Shetty had a quarrel with Nayak, following which Shetty and Pradhan stabbed him with a knife and later disposed of his body in a water canal at Gautamnagar in Pandesara area.

Since then, both Shetty and Pradhan were evading arrest, police said.

Also Read |Woman dies by suicide in Surat, husband held after note scribbled on hand alleges torture

Pandesara police had recovered the body and registered an offence against the duo under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 114.

After failed searches for the accused, a squad led by Sub-Inspector P Y Chitte worked for over one-and-a-half year on the case and traced Pradhan to Kerala. The crime branch team reached Kerala’s Adoor town in Pathanamthitta district and arrested Pradhan. Police brought him back to Surat after identifying him on Thursday evening, on a transit remand.

On Friday, the accused was handed over to Pandesara police as the case was registered with them.

“We have arrested Pradhan who had been absconding since last 28 years. He hails from Odisha and is currently settled in Kerala. The accused is married and father of two children — a 20-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl. His family members do not know about his involvement in the murder. Since 2007, he has been staying in Kerala and working as a carpenter,” Crime Branch Police Inspector L D Vagadia The Indian Express adding that the the other accused in the murder case Bina Shetty is still absconding.”

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 21:39 IST
Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru courts controversy after pushing DMK cadre in Salem

