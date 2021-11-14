‘To raise workers’ morale’: Gujarat AAP to send over 6,000 members to study functioning of Delhi govt

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party has decided to send over 6,000 key members of the party’s state unit to Delhi to see the work done in the national capital.

On Friday, a special train carrying 1500 members left for Delhi from Surat.

This comes after the AAP’s recent defeat in the Gandhinagar Municipal Elections and is aimed at “raising the morale” of the workers.

Party sources said that these party workers and leaders will visit hospitals, mohalla clinics, municipal schools, health facilities, and different other projects carried out by the AAP government in Delhi.

Party leaders and workers will also share meetings with the political leaders of AAP, and participate in a training session.

State AAP president Gopal Italia said, “To keep motivating our party workers and raise their morals, we have adopted such a strategy. In three phases we are going to send over 6,000 party leaders and members, through special trains. Our members will understand how the elected representative works in Delhi and the organisation works. On the last day, they will also share a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.”

He added, “Those selected for the study tour hold an important position in our party organization at districts, talukas, and city levels. After they return, they will share their experiences with local party workers and motivate them. Our vote share in the local body elections has increased and we are sure that it is not an overnight’s gain for any new party… Till date, the people of Gujarat were having only two options — BJP and Congress and they both were hand-in-clove with each other. We will give them a third option.”