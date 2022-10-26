AAP to begin Gujarat election campaign tomorrow; Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to address public in 3-day tour

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will begin its campaign for the Gujarat Legislative Assembly election Thursday, October 27, and several national and local leaders are expected to take part in rallies across the state in the coming days.

Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will take part in six public events over three days from October 28, said AAP leaders. AAP state president Gopal Italia and party leader Isudan Gadhvi will take out rallies in different parts of the state, covering north, central and south regions separately.

AAP Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said, “Isudan Gadhvi will take out a rally from October 27 in Saurashtra and roam in different parts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra region. Similarly, Gopal Italia will take out rallies from central Gujarat and cover south Gujarat. The rallies will cover all the 182 Assembly seats. We have come to know that many people wanted to join the AAP and their demand was that they want our leaders to reach their villages. During these rallies, many people will join the AAP and door-to-door campaigning will also be undertaken.”

He further added, “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan will be on a three-day tour in Gujarat and take out rallies, public meetings, and road shows. On October 28, both leaders will address a public gathering at the Morva Assembly seat in the Panchmahal district in the morning and later in the afternoon, another public meeting at the Kankrej seat in Banaskantha.

The next day, they will address the public at the Chikhli seat in the Navsari district in the morning and later in the afternoon at Dediapada in the Bharuch district.

On October 30, Kejriwal and Mann will address the public at the Gariyadhar seat in Bhavnagar taluka in the morning and at the Dhoraji seat in Rajkot district in the afternoon, he added.

The AAP is expected to give a tough fight to the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress in the Gujarat polls, the schedule of which is yet to be announced.