AAP fields Katheriya from Varachha and Malaviya from Olpad

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared Patidar Anamat Andolan Samithi (PAAS) conveners Alpesh Katheriya and Dharmik Malaviya as candidates from Varachha and Olpad seats respectively in Surat.

Announcing its fresh list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in Surat, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia said Monday, “We have started new trend in politics by announcing names of the candidates two months before the elections. Generally political parties announce candidates a few days before the last date of nominations. For BJP and Congress, election observers are working to chose the candidates. Our candidates are of public…”

The 12 candidates announced are BT Maheshwari (Gandhidham seat Kutch), MK Bumbadiya (retired police officer from Data seat in Banaskantha), Ramesh Nabhani (Palanpur seat), Mukesh Thakker (Kankrej seat), Laljibhai Thakor (Radhanpur seat), Rajendrasinh Parmar (Modasa seat), Rahul Bhuva (Rajkot East seat), Dinesh Joshi (Rajkot West seat), Bhima Makwana (Kutiyana seat), Umesh Makwana (Botad seat), Alpesh Katheriya (Varachha seat in Surat) and Dharmik Malaviya (Olpad Seat in Surat).

Terming Katheriya and Malaviya as “revolutionary leaders”, Italia said, “They come from PAAS and our party will benefit from their popularity and organisational skills… The AAP will bring a change and form the government in Gujarat in December.”

In response to a query on seats from where Italia himself and AAP state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya would contest, Italia said, “The decision will be taken by party higher-ups.” He also alleged that there will be infighting in the BJP once they declare candidates.

Speaking at the press conference, Katheriya said, “We welcome the decision by the AAP to induct us and bestowing us with the responsibility to contest… We also support Isudan Gadhvi, who has been declared as CM face of AAP in Gujarat.”