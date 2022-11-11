AAP candidate from Dediapada once a close confidante of Chhotubhai

In 2017, when Bharatiya Tribal Party’s (BTP) Mahesh Vasava contested from Dediapada in Narmada district, a key player who ensured his victory from the seat was Chaitar Vasava.

Five years later, as Gujarat is gearing up for the Assembly elections, Chaitar is contesting from Dediapada, for the Aam Aadmi Party. Chaitar’s wife Shakuntala Vasava is presently member of Narmada district panchayat and was elected from Dediapada seat as a BTP candidate, for the second consecutive term in the elections held last year.

However, Mahesh is not contesting from his sitting seat and has instead chosen Jhagadia, which is represented by his father and BTP supremo Chhotubhai Vasava. Chaitar, 34, was a close confidante of Chhotu Vasava and BTP organization president of Gujarat, before he left the party.

A resident of Bogaj village in Dediapada taluka, Chaitar had worked with the AAP leader after BTP announced its tie-up with party for the Assembly elections. However, in Septe-mber, BTP broke ties with AAP. But Chaitar left the BTP and joined AAP.

“I actively worked with AAP taking out parivartan yatras in Bharuch, Tapi and Narmada district,” said the 34-year-old tribal leader, who did his graduation in Rural Studies.

On October 29, Chaitar Vasava also organised a public meeting of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan in Dediapada.

Explaining the reasons for leaving BTP, he said, “BTP had no public support in Dediapada and I worked to make the party strong in the area. In the 2017 Assembly polls, I wanted to contest from Dediapada, but Mahesh was fielded as the candidate. At that time, both the father and son assured me that I will be given ticket in the 2022 polls… However, I was denied ticket this time.”

Chaitar alleged that both Chhotu Vasava and Mahesh Vasava do not take views or suggestions of other leaders of organization when it comes to important decisions. “They first broke ties with Congress and later announced alliance with AIMIM, which was major setback for the party in local body polls. Finally they tied up with AAP and broke it off. Both the father and son are supreme authorities in the party and after taking decisions, they impose it on the party leaders and workers. All the party workers are unhappy with the dictatorship of the father and son,” Chaitar alleged.

Dediapada has over 2.22 lakh voters, with majority of them being from the tribal community.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Mahesh got over 83,000 votes and defeated the sitting BJP MLA Motilal Vasava, by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

Chaitar claimed that he was the reason why Mahesh Vasava opted out of contesting from Dediapada seat “Mahesh knew our power in Dediapada seat and that’s why he switch over to Jhagadia,” he said. BTP has fielded Badhur Vasava, who had lost Dediapada taluka panchayat seat during local body polls, from the Dediapada seat.