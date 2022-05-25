AAP, BTP carry out joint rally in Bharuch, Narmada

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) jointly carried out a Parivartan Yatra in talukas of Bharuch and Narmada districts Monday and Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat.

AAP has started conducting Parivartan Yatras in tribal districts of the state along with BTP from May 15 onwards, starting from Umargam in Valsad district. On Monday the yatra entered Narmada and Bharuch districts.

On Monday and Tuesday the yatra was held in all the major villages of Netrang, Valia, Sagbara and some other talukas of Narmada and Bharuch district.

BTP leaders Arjun Vasava and Mahesh Vasava sought public support for the upcoming election to help bring a change in the government. After making a pre-poll alliance with the BTP for the first time, AAP leaders along with state vice president Arjun Rathwa and leaders of both the parties participated in the rally.

BTP has two MLA’s Chhotubhai Vasava from Jhagadia seat in Bharuch and his son Mahesh Vasava from Dediyapada’s seat in Narmada district.

Talking to the Indian Express, Mahesh Vasava said, “We have done a pre-poll alliance with AAP and will jointly contest in all the tribal seats in Gujarat. We are getting good support from the public, and they want a change as educated youths are jobless, even the inflation is growing day by day.We have assured people that the development model of Delhi will be implemented in tribal areas and even the schools in tribal districts will be made like

government schools of Delhi.”

“With the help of AAP teams, this time we have become a little hi-tech, as in the rally we have used a big LED screen for the campaigning. This rally will definitely benefit us in the upcoming polls. We were good at working as foot soldiers and AAP is strong in hi-tech campaigning. This alliance will definitely help our party in the future,” Mahesh further said.

He added, “In coming days, we have planned to organize public meetings of Arvind Kejriwal in the tribal districts in North Gujarat, Central Gujarat, and South Gujarat and a public roadshow in Vadodara. BTP MLA Chhotubhai Vasava will also remain present in the public meetings.”