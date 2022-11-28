AAP, BJP workers clash during Kejriwal roadshow in Surat

The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP Monday clashed after some youths allegedly pelted stones during a rally led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal near the Katargam area of Surat Monday.

The incident happened only hours after Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has created an atmosphere of fear, especially for those supporting his party, ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. “I have come to know that there is an atmosphere of fear in Gujarat, people are scared of supporting the AAP. Diamond traders and businessmen are not openly supporting us. I know they are scared,” Kejriwal said in Surat as he interacted with various stakeholders of the diamond industry.

In a video that went viral on social media, BJP and AAP workers were seen hitting each other with wooden sticks. The roadshow continued only after the situation was brought under control with police’s intervention.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal discussed various issues, including GST, defaulter firms, pressure from the factory owners on jobs, vehicle parking facilities and a lack of proper infrastructure, with the traders, manufacturers and diamond polishers. Responding to the issues, Kejriwal said, “Once we come into power, we will give you honor and respect and a terror-free atmosphere… We will abolish professional tax for the diamond polishers. We will also give land at cheaper rates for diamond factories. For defaulters of the diamond industry, we will bring a strong Act to deal with such nuisance and will also ensure that your money reaches you. We will make parking free for vehicles of diamond factories. The bank loans issues for the diamond traders will also be sorted out. We will also sort out old VAT cases of the diamond industry players.”