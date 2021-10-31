Gujarat: 76 per cent polling in DNH by-elections

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) recorded 76 per cent voter turnout in the Lok Sabha byelections held Saturday, said election officials. The constituency had recorded a turnout of 79.59 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Not a single untoward incident has taken place in the territory during the voting. All the protocols of Covid-19 have been followed and the last hour of the polling day has been kept only for Covid patients. The exact figure of the total turnout is still being calculated but it would be around 76 per cent,” said Priyank Singh, election control room in-charge of DNH. Sources said technical glitches in the electronic voting machines of two polling stations were rectified by replacing the machines.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of independent MP Mohan Delkar.

A total of six candidates are in the poll fray. The Shiv Sena has fielded Delkar’s widow, Kalaben Delkar, while the BJP fielded former police sub-inspector Mahesh Gavit. Former police head constable Mahesh Dhodhi is Congress’s candidate, while the other candidates include Jayshri Panchal from Navsarjan Bharat Party, Milan Korat from LJP and Ganesh Bhujade from the Bhartiya Tribal Party.



The voting started briskly in the morning, before attaining momentum later in the day. The voting was held from 7 am to 7 pm. Nobody turned to the polling station in the last hour, reserved for Covid-19 patients. Currently, there are four active cases in DNH.

There were a total of 333 booths, including nine sensitive booths. The election department officials had made special arrangements for the elderly people and disable voters.