70-yr-old woman falls into sewer pit, rescued

Fire department officials on Friday rescued a 70-year-old woman who fell into a 20-feet-deep sewer pit outside her house in Surat.

According to the fire officials, the incident took place on Friday morning, when Kapilaben Thakorbhai Ramanadi, a resident of Amboli village in Kamrej taluka of Surat district, who went to answer the nature’s call outside her house fell into the 20-feet-deep sewer pit.

The house inmates, after learning about the incident, called the fire department officials. The villagers also gathered and inserted a rope into the pit but the woman could not hold it.

Fire officer of the Surat Municipal Corporation deployed at Kamrej P C Patel told The Indian Express , “We reached to the spot and inserted a long pipe tied with rope. Our men entered into the hole and later lifted her up . After one hour of the rescue operation, she was rushed to Din Bandhu hospital in Kamrej. Her condition is stable.”

The cover of the sewer pit accidentally broke when the elderly woman stood on that and she fell into it, the officer added.