7-year-old run over by speeding school bus in Surat; driver arrested

A seven-year-old boy who was run over by a speeding school bus on Pal Hazira main road in Gujarat’s Surat Thursday succumbed to injuries at a hospital a day later, the police said.

The police have identified the deceased as Abdul Razak Khan, a resident of Surat Municipal Corporation EWS Awas at Pal. They arrested the bus driver who fled the spot soon after the accident.

According to the Pal police, Razak met with a fatal accident near Dream Fiesta Restaurant at Pal while he was plucking flowers from the road divider as his mother Razia Khan was busy purchasing vegetables from a nearby market.

“A speeding school bus carrying 27 students ran over Razak. Razia searched for her son Razak and found a group of people gathered on the main road. As she walked towards the main road, she was horrified at the sight of her son lying in a pool of blood. With the help of local residents, the boy was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead by doctors on Friday early morning,” said an officer.

Razia Khan had lodged a complaint with the Pal police station against the bus driver. The police have registered a case for rash driving, punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and opened an investigation.

“We have identified and arrested the school bus driver Divyang Patel. The school bus was carrying 27 students. The boy’s father works in a textile firm as a labourer,” Pal police inspector V V Vaghadiya told The Indian Express.