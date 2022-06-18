4279 kg of copper scrap stolen from seized truck in SGST campus in Nanpura

Officials reported an incident of theft of 4,279 kilogram of copper scrap worth Rs 29.10 lakh from a seized truck in the parking of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) campus at Nanpura. A complaint in this connection was registered with the Surat police by the GST officials, on Saturday.

As per details mentioned in the complaint lodged by GST officer Vipul Desai, with Athwalines police station, an SGST mobile team had stopped a truck at Kamrej crossroad in Surat district on 18th November 2021.

On being questioned the truck driver produced a bill identifying Bhavnagar based KP Enterprise as the seller and Surat-based Dhanlaxmi Metal Industries as the buyer.

On verifying the bill officials found several discrepancies following which they checked the truck and found it contained copper scrap.

The GST mobile team had the contents of the truck weighed at Agro Cooperative Society at Kamrej, and noted it to be 9,890 kilogram of copper scrap.

The officials later brought the truck at SGST office and intimated the seizure of the truck to the firm, through email.

On December 5, 2021, the officials again checked the truck and found that copper scrap of 4,279 kilograms was missing and 2,257 kilogram of mild steel scrap was replaced.

GST officials had on Friday evening lodged a theft complaint under IPC section 380 against unknown persons.

Athwalines police inspector AP Chaudhari said, “We have registered an offence of theft on the basis of the details provided by the GST officials. The reason behind the delay of filing a report is that they had to check the shortage of seized stock and weigh it. At present it is difficult to say anything in this case.”