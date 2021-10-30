4 women held for ‘theft from malls’ in Surat

Surat police Friday arrested four women for allegedly stealing packets of dry fruits and ghee from malls in the city.

The incident came into light on Thursday evening when a security guard, Ramnivas Baghel, at D Mart mall at Sarthan area, spotted the four women leaving the mall without purchasing anything. According to police, a packet of ghee hidden inside clothes of one of the women fell on the floor, following which Baghel took them to the manager’s office.

Police said that the staff at the mall found seven packets of ghee and five packets of dry fruits worth Rs 6,500 from them.

The mall manager checked the CCTV footage and found the women stealing packets of ghee and dry fruit, police said.

Security guard Ramnivas Baghel lodged a complaint against the four women with Sarthana police station Thursday night.

Sarthana Police Inspector M K Gurjjar said, “We have arrested the four women after their Covid test turned negative, on Friday. The women were working as caterers under contract in different marriage parties in Ahmedabad. The accused confessed to have committed the theft from three different malls.”