4 people killed as pickup van hits motorcyclists and pedestrian in Surat

Four people including a woman died after they were hit by a pickup van at Antroli in Gujarat’s Surat district early on Monday. The driver of the pickup van fled from the spot.

The van, which was said to be running at full speed, rammed into two motorcycles and a pedestrian after its front wheel below the driver’s seat burst, on the main road near Velanja.

Police identified three of the deceased as Simada residents Vipul Gohil (38) and his wife (37) and Matawadi resident Ajay Orada (25). They are yet to identify the fourth person, aged around 35.

Orada’s pillion rider, Bhavesh Bharda (30), also from Matawadi in Varachha, sustained severe injuries and was taken to the Din Bandhu Hospital at Kamrej.

The incident happened early in the morning when Punagam resident Dhrumil Katheirya was returning with Vipul Gohil and other friends on three motorcycles after a party at a Velanja farmhouse.

The Kamrej police registered an FIR after Dhrumil lodged a complaint against the pickup van driver.

Assistant sub-inspector Prakash More said, “We have registered a case against the pickup van driver who escaped from the spot. The front wheel of the van burst, leading to the incident. We have also started the process to identify the unknown person who is around 35 years old.”

Three identified accident victims’ bodies were handed to their relatives.