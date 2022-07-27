4 cops among 19 held from liquor party in Gujarat’s Valsad district

A police sub-inspector, three constables and 15 others were held from a liquor party at a house in Atul village of Gujarat’s Valsad district Wednesday morning. The police seized 26 mobile phones, 12 cars and bikes and 18 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, all totalling to Rs 26.14 lakh.

Valsad District Superintendent of Police Rajeedsinh Jhala said, “We will take departmental action and legal actions against the policemen who had left their respective headquarters to attend the liquor party.”

Acting on a tip-off, local crime branch officials reached a house in Anand Colony near Hanuman Temple early Wednesday morning. The personnel found the owner of the house Sunny Bavishkar’s birthday being celebrated where liquor was being served.

Among the arrested, the police identified the four police personnel as Ravikumar Gamit (police sub inspector with Nanaponda police station in Valsad district), Jayendra Jethva (police head constable with prohibition department of Surat Range IGP), Kamlesh Bhagora (police constable at Motor Transport Section of Vaslad) and Nitin Rathod, (police constable with Kaprada police station in Valsad district).

All the 19 people were taken to Valsad Rural police station where a case was registered under different sections of the Prohibition Act. They were later taken to Valsad Civil Hospital for medical examination and Covid tests.

Valsad district superintendent of police Rajdeepsinh Jhala said, “We will arrest all these people once the covid test report returns negative. The law is the same for everyone. The police staffers were friends with Sunny Bavishkar, who works as a manager at a car showroom in Valsad.”

Jhala added, “The policemen are on duty 24 hours and all of them had left their area of functioning and had gone to some other area. The arrested will be suspended and later departmental inquiry will be initiated against them. We will also request Surat Range IGP to transfer their headquarters from Valsad to some other district.”