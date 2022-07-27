scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

4 cops among 19 held from liquor party in Gujarat’s Valsad district

Valsad District Superintendent of Police Rajeedsinh Jhala said, “We will take departmental action and legal actions against the policemen who had left their respective headquarters to attend the liquor party.”

By: Express News Service | Surat |
July 27, 2022 6:39:40 pm
police station, indian expressAll the 19 people were taken to Valsad Rural police station where a case was registered under different sections of the Prohibition Act. (Photo source: Pexels)

A police sub-inspector, three constables and 15 others were held from a liquor party at a house in Atul village of Gujarat’s Valsad district Wednesday morning. The police seized 26 mobile phones, 12 cars and bikes and 18 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, all totalling to Rs 26.14 lakh.

Valsad District Superintendent of Police Rajeedsinh Jhala said, “We will take departmental action and legal actions against the policemen who had left their respective headquarters to attend the liquor party.”

Acting on a tip-off, local crime branch officials reached a house in Anand Colony near Hanuman Temple early Wednesday morning. The personnel found the owner of the house Sunny Bavishkar’s birthday being celebrated where liquor was being served.

Among the arrested, the police identified the four police personnel as Ravikumar Gamit (police sub inspector with Nanaponda police station in Valsad district), Jayendra Jethva (police head constable with prohibition department of Surat Range IGP), Kamlesh Bhagora (police constable at Motor Transport Section of Vaslad) and Nitin Rathod, (police constable with Kaprada police station in Valsad district).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Sindhu can play upto 40 years even – if she wants’: St...Premium
‘Sindhu can play upto 40 years even – if she wants’: St...

All the 19 people were taken to Valsad Rural police station where a case was registered under different sections of the Prohibition Act. They were later taken to Valsad Civil Hospital for medical examination and Covid tests.

Valsad district superintendent of police Rajdeepsinh Jhala said, “We will arrest all these people once the covid test report returns negative. The law is the same for everyone. The police staffers were friends with Sunny Bavishkar, who works as a manager at a car showroom in Valsad.”

Jhala added, “The policemen are on duty 24 hours and all of them had left their area of functioning and had gone to some other area. The arrested will be suspended and later departmental inquiry will be initiated against them. We will also request Surat Range IGP to transfer their headquarters from Valsad to some other district.”

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

2

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

3

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

4

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

5

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

Featured Stories

India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Draft Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill 2022: The making of the d...
Draft Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill 2022: The making of the d...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil
Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil
Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman: Report

Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman: Report

3rd ODI: India eye clean sweep against Windies
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India eye clean sweep against Windies

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package

Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package

Slain BJP worker questioned Cong over Rajasthan tailor’s beheading
Karnataka

Slain BJP worker questioned Cong over Rajasthan tailor’s beheading

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

Man from MP detained for threatening to blow up VHP office

Man from MP detained for threatening to blow up VHP office

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement